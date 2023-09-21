Liverpool kick off their Europa League campaign tonight, but what happened to the class of 2016 who last appeared in the competition?

Liverpool supporters may have been hoping for another season of Champions League football but will have to make do with the thrills of the Europa League this term.

Jurgen Klopp's men kick off their European campaign against LASK on Thursday evening with high hopes that the Reds can dominate in the tournament, which they last appeared in seven years ago.

In 2016, Klopp led Liverpool to the Europa League final, where they suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Sevilla despite going in at half-time with a 1-0 win. Ahead of tonight's fixture, LiverpoolWorld looks at where that starting XI are now.

1 . GK - Simon Mignolet Simon Mignolet now plays for Club Brugge in his home country of Belgium at 35 years old. Photo: Getty Images

2 . LB - Alberto Moreno Alberto Moreno is playing at Villarreal, with whom he won the Europa League in 2021. Photo: Getty Images

3 . CB - Dejan Lovren Dejan Lovren signed for former French side Lyon in January on a two and a half year contract. Photo: Getty Images