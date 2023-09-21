What happened to the Liverpool XI who famously lost the Europa League final to Sevilla in 2016? - gallery
Liverpool kick off their Europa League campaign tonight, but what happened to the class of 2016 who last appeared in the competition?
Liverpool supporters may have been hoping for another season of Champions League football but will have to make do with the thrills of the Europa League this term.
Jurgen Klopp's men kick off their European campaign against LASK on Thursday evening with high hopes that the Reds can dominate in the tournament, which they last appeared in seven years ago.
In 2016, Klopp led Liverpool to the Europa League final, where they suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Sevilla despite going in at half-time with a 1-0 win. Ahead of tonight's fixture, LiverpoolWorld looks at where that starting XI are now.