Everton set for £16m transfer boost as highly-rated winger’s clause is confirmed

The relegated winger could be a very smart signing that could help solve their attacking issues.

Everton have been linked with a move for Leeds United’s Jack Harrison, after it was revealed that his release clause sits at just £16m.

Harrison’s side experienced a constrasting end to the Premier League season when compared to Everton, as the Yorkshire club suffered relegation on the final day following a 4-1 home loss to Tottenham. Joining Leicester and Southampton in the Championship, all three sides possess several players who deserve to continue playing top-flight football - with Harrison being a prime example.

Across three seasons in the division, Harrison has averaged seven goals a season, as well as averaging 33 starts in that time as well. His consistency in a side that has always struggled in that regard has been admirable and, at 26, he’s about to enter his prime years. With financial issues at Everton set to limit their potential spending, the news that Harrison is available for such a fee is certainly a viable opportunity they dare not miss out on.

According to Football Transfers, Harrison’s release clause is said to be £16m and talks are ongoing over a potential move. It also states that Harrison was close to agreeing a move to Leicester in January, but rejected their proposal to sign a new deal at Leeds at that time - a contract that contained a relegation clause. Leeds are expecting a new manager and sporting director to arrive in the next week or two and the club is expected to allow certain players to leave, including Harrison.

Given Everton’s attacking wide options include just Andros Townsend, Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray - reinforcements are needed to help them avoid finishing as the league’s lowest scorers once again. Harrison’s five goals and seven assists this season across all competitions is a solid return given the collective struggles of Leeds overall last season. Furthermore, his total goal contributions last year (12) for Leeds would equate to 35% of Everton’s total goal total for last season (34) and he’s the type of player that the club desperately needs.