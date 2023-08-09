Everton set to earn an extra £2m on defender who was already sold this window

Everton sold the young defender this summer, but there has been a new development thanks to a sell-on clause.

Everton could be set to receive a small fee from the sale of Niels Nkounkou from Saint-Etienne to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Toffees already conducted a deal this summer to sell the 22-year-old to the Ligue 2 club following his successful loan spell last season. He made his loan move permanent after enjoying a fruitful spell which saw him net six times and provide eight assists in 20 league games.

Previously, he had completed a £1.7m (€2m) move from Everton to the French side, but now a fee has been reportedly agreed between Frankfurt and Saint-Etienne which comes just two months after he his previous move.

However, thanks to Everton’s sell-on clause placed within their deal with the French club earlier during the window, they are in line to earn a small fee. Get German Football News are reporting that a deal around £7.3m (€8.5m) will see them earn around £2m thanks to their 30% sell-on clause inserted in the sale of Nkounkou.

Any little helps for Everton right now, as financial restrictions from the higher-ups at the club have restricted them to just two signings so far - with both deals being low-cost in nature.

They received money for Moise Kean’s sale to Juventus, Ellis Simms’ move to Coventry and Nkounkou’s original deal, but they also allowed four players to leave on a free transfer which helped to reduce their wage bill.

Although, it must be said that funds have been allocated to sign Sporting Lisbon’s rising star Youseff Chermiti in a deal worth around £15m; the 19-year-old is set to complete a medical before the weekend’s Premier League opener against Fulham and is set to be an exciting addition.

Goals are a real issue for Dyche’s side, who finished last season as the league’s lowest scorers. It’s likely another forward will come in to help ease the goalscoring burden of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay.