Everton set to miss out on Man Utd midfielder after La Liga switch confirmed

The Manchester United midfielder had been linked with a move to Everton over recent weeks.

Everton target Hannibal Mejbri is set to undergo a medical at Sevilla ahead of his proposed loan move to the Spanish side.

The Toffees had been in the running for the midfielder on a short-term-deal and the youngster was reportedly debating a move between the two sides. Sean Dyche's side don't have money to spend in January and the only moves they could potentially explore are free agents or loan moves, but they will have to look elsewhere for a midfielder after the latest news.

Mejbri, 20, according to the latest reports, has opted to join La Liga side Sevilla in a deal that is understood to include a 20m euros (£17.19m) option to buy that predates the recent involvement of Ineos and Sir Jim Ratcliffe at United. If the option is activated, United would have a buy-back option.

Despite Sevilla winning the Europa League last season, they find themselves embedded in a relegation battle and currently sit 17th in La Liga having won just three times in 20 games. They sit one point above 18th-placed Cadiz and was beaten again at the weekend at home as Alaves scored a 3-2 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

He's featured 11 times this season and in which he managed to net his first Premier League goal against Brighton. Last season saw him impress on loan at Birmingham City, where he played 41 times as he gained vital experience the EFL. His addition would have helped to add some depth to Dyche's squad, especially in midfield with Idrissa Gueye at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mejbri could also feature out wide as well which have helped provide support Jack Harrison.