Liverpool could pay an initial amount of just £32million to land Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports in Spain.

Jurgen Klopp's side are known admirers of Guimaraes, who has been pivotal to Newcastle's upturn in form over the last season-and-a-half. The initial feeling was that it would be impossible to lure the Brazilian away from St James' Park but the picture has changed in recent weeks.

Newcastle have been splashing the cash since their Saudi-backed takeover in 2021,spending over £400million. But they now face a fight to remain within the boundaries of financial fair play (FFP).

Club CEO Darren Eales recently admitted that the Magpies may be forced to sell some of their stars in order to avoid a breach - something being severely punished by the Premier League at the moment.

Guimaraes is an option to cash in on and according to Spanish outlet AS, there is a release clause of €115million (£98m) in his contract. The report adds that the amount can be paid over three instalments, worth just over £32m each.

Newcastle posted a loss of £73.4m for the year ending on June 30, 2023, and although that falls within FFP rules, it puts them dangerously close to breaching the £105m maximum loss over three years.

Their potential vulnerability could work favour of potential buyers, with the need to sell weakening their negotiating stance. Liverpool are not the only known fans of Guimaraes, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain also keeping tabs on the situation.

Klopp oversaw a major overhaul of Liverpool's midfield last summer, selling experienced pair Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia and spending big on Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.