Everton star should remain despite Manchester United '£160k-a-week' claim
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite transfer saga with Manchester United continues to grow following reports of a ‘rejected contract’.
The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after defenders after a brilliant first full campaign for the club. Alongside James Tarkowski, the pair combined to create one of the most solid and dependable centre-back duos, resulting in Everton having the fourth-best defence in the league.
Since the end of the season, reports have linked Man United with a move as they looked to improve the quality of their squad and even had two bids rejected by Everton. The first being an offer worth around £40m while the second was an improved offer, around £50m. Both were promptly rejected by Everton as they continue to stand strong on their £70m valuation - and anything less will be turned down.
The latest news from the Daily Mail has claimed that the defender has turned down a new deal. Branthwaite will hold off signing a new Everton contract unless they can match the £160k a week wages that United ‘offered’. But Everton are ready to offer him a new deal but talks are likely to be at the end of the transfer window. He signed a new deal earlier this year which will run for three more years that includes a £70k-a-year wage - a figure that would have been a considerable step up from his previous contract. United have since signed talented youngster Leny Yoro which looked to have put an end to their centre-back dealings this summer. However, they still have the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire whose futures are up in the air.
Branthwaite will be key once again for Everton and selling him, while profitable, would leave them with a huge hole in defence. Without him, they only have Michael Keane in reserve. Given that the club have invested into their frontline with the signings of Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye so far - with the potential of more to come in attack. Everton are hoping to improve at the other end of the pitch and another strong season performance from Branthwaite combined with an improved attack could result in their highest finish for years.
