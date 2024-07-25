Everton star should remain despite Manchester United '£160k-a-week' claim

Branthwaite remains of interest to United but Everton are adamant he will not be sold for less than £70 million. | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The Manchester United interest continues to appear.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite transfer saga with Manchester United continues to grow following reports of a ‘rejected contract’.

The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after defenders after a brilliant first full campaign for the club. Alongside James Tarkowski, the pair combined to create one of the most solid and dependable centre-back duos, resulting in Everton having the fourth-best defence in the league.

Since the end of the season, reports have linked Man United with a move as they looked to improve the quality of their squad and even had two bids rejected by Everton. The first being an offer worth around £40m while the second was an improved offer, around £50m. Both were promptly rejected by Everton as they continue to stand strong on their £70m valuation - and anything less will be turned down.

The latest news from the Daily Mail has claimed that the defender has turned down a new deal. Branthwaite will hold off signing a new Everton contract unless they can match the £160k a week wages that United ‘offered’. But Everton are ready to offer him a new deal but talks are likely to be at the end of the transfer window. He signed a new deal earlier this year which will run for three more years that includes a £70k-a-year wage - a figure that would have been a considerable step up from his previous contract. United have since signed talented youngster Leny Yoro which looked to have put an end to their centre-back dealings this summer. However, they still have the likes of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire whose futures are up in the air.