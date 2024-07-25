Jake O'Brien enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season at Lyon, becoming a regular starter. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The defender has been on their watchlist for a few months.

Everton’s interest in defender Jake O’Brien may be about to intensify as reports claim he is almost a ‘certainty’ to depart this summer.

The 23-year-old, formally of Crystal Palace, has carved a name for himself in Ligue 1 and was a key figure at the back, starting 27 times in Ligue 1. He also recently made his debut for the Republic of Ireland in June and is set to be a starter for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have already lost Ben Godfrey this summer after he was sold to Atalanta. That leaves them a defender short and, more importantly, a centre-back short. Michael Keane is currently the only other option for Sean Dyche outside of his trusted duo of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite and it is clear another signing is needed.

Taking to X, journalist Santi Aouna revealed that the defender is spoilt for choice when it came to a move away and Everton will be hoping to win the race to sign. He wrote: ‘Departure almost confirmed for Jake O'Brien who is spoiled for choice Many clubs are pushing to complete the transfer with OL Among them: Brentford and Everton but not only...’ Featuring as one of the tallest centre-backs around, he used his height effectively in an attacking sense last season. Five goals and two assists in all competitions was a brilliant return and it helped to lift Lyon into the European places after a difficult start to the campaign.

However, he still has a lot to improve and Dyche could certainly be a great mentor for him to develop - but the tools are there. There are a few areas in which he trumps both Branthwaite and Tarkowski and some areas he falls short. For example, his forward passes, ability to carry the ball and passes in total are ahead of the starting duo.