Liverpool FC transfer news: The Liverpool defender could be on his way out.

Liverpool could be about to lose Sepp van den Berg this summer as interest grows in the defender.

The youngster returned from a successful spell at Mainz in the Bundesliga last season where his side narrowly escaped relegation, with the Dutchman playing a key role at the back. However, despite being at Liverpool since 2019, he’s managed just four senior appearances.

Having returned for pre-season under Arne Slot, he is currently being assessed as to whether the club will promote him into the first team. Earlier reports were positive when it came to his progression, with the Athletic stating he had been one of the most impressive players across training so far, hinting at a move into Slot’s squad.

Yet, reports of a move failed to disappear. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has since confirmed concrete interest from Bundesliga clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim. This is reportedly following agent talks and a fee of around £17m is being claimed. Having taken to X to confirm the news, the journalist wrote: ‘TSG Hoffenheim have entered the race for Sepp van den Berg! 22 y/o central defender wants to leave Liverpool this transfer window as reported. Talks between Hoffenheim and the player’s side have taken place. No talks with #LFC yet. Mainz 05, still there but Liverpool demand €20m now.’

The Reds already have four senior centre-backs but Van den Berg could easily feature as another option in the squad, especially considering the amount of games they are likely to feature in this season. His youthfulness, pace and physicality would be a boost for Liverpool but there’s no telling how much game time he would receive.