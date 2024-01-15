Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Everton have been charged for a second straight season for breaching Premier League financial rules.

The Toffees were hit by a 10-point deduction for breaking profit and sustainability regulations in the 2021-22 season for overspending by £19.5 million. That has been appealed, however, and a date is still to be given.

Now for the period of 2022-23, Everton are again deemed to have gone over spending limits and have been referred to an independent commission. Should the Blues be found guilty, they could get a second points deduction in the 2023-24 season rather than the case being dealt with later in the year.

An Everton statement said: "Everton Football Club acknowledges the Premier League’s decision to refer a breach of Profit & Sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season to an independent Premier League commission.

“This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) for which the club has already received a 10-point sanction. The club is currently appealing that sanction.

“The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL. As a result – and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters “in-season” – the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The Club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.

“Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.”

Premier League profit and sustainability rules permit clubs to lose a total of £105 million over a three-year period. Everton's mitigation at an appeal will centre on factors such as interest on loans for their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. What's more, the club will also argue a loss of commercial revenue after oligarch Alisher Usmanov was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.