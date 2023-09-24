Everton ended their winless start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory at Everton

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit out at the boos he received from his own fans at Aston Villa last month after scoring in Saturday night’s 3-1 win at Brentford.

The ex-Sheffield United man was the subject of jeers from some Toffees fans when he was forced off with a fractured cheekbone at Villa in August.

He came off the bench in West London to seal a vital victory for Sean Dyche’s side as he netted Everton’s third goal at Brentford to help the Merseyside outfit clinch their first win of the Premier League season.

“Football is a funny old game,” Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports.

“When I came off against Aston Villa my own fans booed me off. Today they cheered me. I’ll relish this and take the rest with a pinch of salt.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure had put the visitors ahead after six minutes as Everton enjoyed a strong start. Dyche’s side hit the crossbar minutes before Mathias Jensen drew the Bees level.

James Tarkowski headed Everton in front midway through the second half as the Toffees then survived a goalmouth scramble before Calvert-Lewin sealed the win after being played in on goal by James Garner.

And Toffees boss Dyche felt the victory had been coming for a while. He said: “I don’t think it came from anywhere. The signs have been there but you have to change the storyline, you have to take your chances.

“To come in at 1-1 was a bit of a head-scratcher, so to come out in the second half and be so calm again was very pleasing. I’m very pleased with the whole performance. My job is to look at the performances, win or lose. We’ve deserved more but you’ve got to force it and today we did.