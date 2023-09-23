Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly rejected an approach from the German Football Association (DFB) to become the national team manager of his home nation.

Hansi Flick was sacked as the head coach of next summer’s Euro 2024 hosts after a 4-1 friendly loss to Japan earlier this month.

The Telegraph reports Klopp was made the DFB’s number one choice to take charge but ruled himself out of the running when approached earlier this month. Julian Nagelsmann has since been appointed to the role until the end of the Euro 2024 championships.

Klopp was also a popular choice amongst Germany fans but earlier this week publicly affirmed his commitment to Liverpool after a strong start to the Premier League campaign.

Klopp, who is under contract at Anfield until 2026, said in an interview with RTL: “We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on? have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the eight years.”

He added: “I think Julian is a great solution because he is a great coach. He had already proven at 28 that he is a fantastic coach. He has eight years of experience. Others have that at 45 or 50 – at the highest level.”

Meanwhile, Everton are one of several Premier League clubs credited with an interest in Corinthians youngster Gabriel Moscardo, according to Brazilian outlet iG Esporte.

Corinthians are set to demand £26m for the defender if a Premier League side comes calling in the January window. Chelsea reportedly made a move to sign him in the summer while Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have also been linked.