Everton 'submit offer' for former target who could revolutionise Sean Dyche's attack

Everton transfer news: The Marseille attacker previously starred in England and Everton hold a strong interest.

Everton have reportedly submitted an offer for Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye after previously targeting him in 2023.

The 24-year-old Senegal international previously starred for Sheffield United in their promotion success in the 2022/23 campaign, where he managed 15 goals and 12 assists in a brilliant season’s showing. That earned him a move to Ligue 1 where he signed in a £20m deal.

Having endured a difficult opening half to the season, he finished with four goals and five assists in 46 games but ultimately failed to recapture his previous form. There was also a lot of competition for places at the French club as well as three managers across the campaign which created an unstable environment for him to perform within.

Now, Everton are hoping to persuade him to joi after reports from Foot Mercato claim that amid interest from Everton, the Olympique de Marseille forward is open to a departure. It is said that the Toffees submitted an offer - the size of which has not been revealed - and that other Premier League clubs are reportedly interested.

Given his deal expires in 2028, they are in no rush to sell. But Ndiaye could be a real force for change in Everton’s squad, given he can play multiple roles in attack including out wide and centrally. His addition would bring a completely new dynamic to their attack and offer depth in both wide positions for Dwight McNeil and the soon-to-be returning Jack Harrison. Plus, it gives Dyche another option instead of Abdoulaye Doucoure who isn’t a natural attacking threat when compared to Ndiaye.