It’s a big day on Merseyside as news of a takeover for Everton Football Club emerges - but how rich will it make the struggling Toffees?

Everton could become one of the Premier League's richest clubs as news breaks of a deal struck for 777 Partners to acquire Farhad Moshiri's full stake in the outfit.

A deal would mark the end of an increasingly fraught Moshiri tenure at Goodison Park with the owner coming under fire from supporters after the Toffees sunk down the top flight and flirted with Financial Fair Play rules.

The investors has been in discussions with Moshiri since New York group MSP Sports Capital ended its exclusivity agreement with the tycoon. The 777 group already own a number of football clubs including Sevilla, Genoa, Hertha Berlin and Standard Liege.

LiverpoolWorld looks at just how rich the investors are compared with other Premier League sides.

