Register
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Everton takeover: 777 Partners stunning net worth compared to Newcastle United, Man Utd and rivals - gallery

It’s a big day on Merseyside as news of a takeover for Everton Football Club emerges - but how rich will it make the struggling Toffees?

By Toby Bryant
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST

Everton could become one of the Premier League's richest clubs as news breaks of a deal struck for 777 Partners to acquire Farhad Moshiri's full stake in the outfit.

A deal would mark the end of an increasingly fraught Moshiri tenure at Goodison Park with the owner coming under fire from supporters after the Toffees sunk down the top flight and flirted with Financial Fair Play rules.

The investors has been in discussions with Moshiri since New York group MSP Sports Capital ended its exclusivity agreement with the tycoon. The 777 group already own a number of football clubs including Sevilla, Genoa, Hertha Berlin and Standard Liege.

LiverpoolWorld looks at just how rich the investors are compared with other Premier League sides.

No reported net worth.

1. Burnley - Alan Pace

No reported net worth. Photo: Getty Images

No reported net worth.

2. Luton Town - Luton Town Football Club 2020 Limited

No reported net worth. Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £171m

3. Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Musaid

Reported net worth - £171m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £224m

4. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth - £224m Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueSupportersInvestors