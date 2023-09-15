Everton are set for new owners as Farhad Moshiri agrees to sell his majority stake in the club.

Everton’s owners have agreed to sell the club to the Miami-based American investment firm 777 Partners.

Farhad Moshiri, who was the club’s leading majority shareholder, has announced that the club’s ownership will change hands after releasing a public statement.

Moshiri will part ways with his 94.1% stake in the Toffees, having initially purchased a 49.9% share back in 2016.

However, the British-Iranian businessman has seen losses of over £400m since 2019 and the Everton fanbase have been highly critical of his decisions during that time, but who will they fare any better under 777? Let’s take a deeper look.

Who are 777 Partners and who do they own?

Founded in 2015, 777 Partners began offering funding to lawyers in return for a portion of any settlement fee. They now have a varied portfolio of investments that include sports, insurance, entertainment and aviation.

Of course, they now have plenty of football experience, with investments in Genoa, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege, Vasco de Gama in Brazil, French side Red Star, Sevilla and Australian club Melbourne Victory.

What is their estimated value?

It is believed the firm are worth around £8bn (per TalkSport), which is a figure that would see them rank in the upper echelons of Premier League owners. It would be an improvement on Moshiri, who was deemed to have a net worth of around £2.4bn.