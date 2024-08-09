Everton takeover: American consortium latest as 'stumbling block' claim made

A general view of Everton's Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former LA Dodgers chief Kevin Malone has been linked with an Everton takeover.

A consortium led by a former MLB chief is still weighing up whether to bid for Everton.

The Toffees are back on the market after the Friedkin Group pulled out of a takeover last month. The American group had been given exclusivity rights by majority owner Farhad Moshiri following several parties showing interest after former prospective owners 777 Partners’ deal collapsed.

One of those keen was a group led by Kevin Malone, who was previously the general manager of iconic baseball team the LA Dodgers. Malone and Co. haven’t ruled themselves out of making a fresh approach to buy Moshiri’s 94.1% stake. However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the situation with Malone has yet to changed and the consortium are still biding their time.

But one sticking point is the the debt of £225 million owed to Cheshire-based company Rights and Media Funding. Jacobs posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Situation remains the same. Kevin Malone's group are still deciding whether to bid. Rights and Media Funding debt one stumbling block. Careful consideration taking place before any new approach.”

It remains to be seen as to whether some of the other parties who were interested in an Everton takeover will come back to the table. They included local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, London-based businessman Vatche Manoukian whose consortium included a Saudi prince and Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor. However, the Guardian reported last month that Textor is close to buying 80% of another English club through his company Eagle Football Holdings.