Everton takeover: ‘critical’ time as 777 Partners to have ‘presence around the club’

Everton are reportedly in talks with 777 Partners over new ownership at the club.

Everton are reportedly facing a ‘critical’ time for the club’s ownership amid 777 Partners’ ongoing takeover.

The Miami-based firm have agreed a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake of the club. The Iranian businessman has been the majority shareholder of the Toffees the past five years, having initially purchased a 49.9% share in 2016.

The club have said the sale is expected to be complete the fourth quarter of 2023 but although The Times has reported that 777 are now ‘set to request meetings’ with MSP Sports Capital and two local businessman about potentially keeping them both involved, with Everton receiving loans of £140 million to help fund the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

777 have provided Everton with a loan of tens of millions of pounds, according to The Athletic. Speaking to Sky Sports News, David Ornstein of The Athletic said: “Everton are in a pretty perilous financial situation and 777 intend to complete this takeover - they’ve agreed a deal with Farhad Moshiri for his full shareholding which is 94.1% and there’s been a lot of scrutiny over whether this will be completed.

“There is optimism around 777, Everton have communicated with their fan groups and that 777 will be communicating with their fan groups directly, they will be holding sessions and they are said to be fond of Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell.

“I think they are going to be a bit of presence around the club in the months ahead as they await this approvals process, they’ll be lending some of their multi-club model expertise to Everton.

