Register
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Final Premier League table predicted and where Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City & Everton will finish

Liverpool have started the season in an emphatic manner, but do Opta believe they can truly challenge Manchester City and Spurs this season?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 17:57 BST

An unconvincing point against Chelsea on the opening day of the season already feels lightyears ago for a rejuvenated Liverpool who have won four on the bounce in the Premier League.

After a mass exodus this summer and the loss of key stars in Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, there were worries about how the Reds would bounce back from a disappointing fifth-placed showing last term.

So far, Jurgen Klopp's side look the real deal and supporters are beginning to feel the first signs of belief that a title challenge against Manchester City may once again be on the cards. With the help of Opta, LiverpoolWorld looks at the predicted final Premier League table this season to see if the stats experts think Liverpool fans have reason for optimism this year.

A season of excitement may ultimately culminated in relegation, say Opta.

1. 20th - Luton Town

A season of excitement may ultimately culminated in relegation, say Opta. Photo: Getty Images

Sheffield United look set for a relegation battle this season.

2. 19th - Sheffield United

Sheffield United look set for a relegation battle this season. Photo: Getty Images

Sean Dyche steered Everton away from relegation last season, but can he do it again?

3. 18th - Everton

Sean Dyche steered Everton away from relegation last season, but can he do it again? Photo: Getty Images

Survival would be a successful season for Vincent Kompany and Burnley.

4. 17th - Burnley

Survival would be a successful season for Vincent Kompany and Burnley. Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChelseaPremier LeagueSupportersJordan HendersonManchester CityJurgen Klopp