Everton takeover: Dan Friedkin interest takes new 'twist' as consortium weighs up fresh bid

By Will Rooney

Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 10:14 GMT
Dan Freidkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Dan Freidkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Dan Freidkin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) | Getty Images
The Friedkin Group pulled out of an Everton takeover last month.

The Friedkin Group are still reportedly interested in being involved in an Everton takeover, reports suggest.

The American firm, headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, pulled the plug to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% majority shareholding last month. The Friedkin Group were given exclusivity by Moshiri after several parties showed an interest.

Friedkin did take on loans of £158 million that were leant to the club by MSP Sports Capital and local businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing, as well as lending the Blues around £42 million to help with running costs.

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has confirmed he’s back in the reckoning to buy Everton from Moshiri. However, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (via LaRoma24) has reported that the Friedkin Group - who own Serie A outfit AS Roma - would be keen to hold a 30% stake in Everton.

INews reported over the weekend that Textor will have to pay back the £200 million to Friedkin ‘immediately’ if he was to complete a takeover - ‘or come to an agreement in advance of a deal’. It’s suggested that Friedkin would be open to negotiations in advance of a deal.

Textor would first have to sell his 45% shareholding in Palace before he could purchase Everton. His company Eagle Football Holdings also own French side Lyon, Brazilian club Botafogo and Belgium outfit RWD Molenbeek.

Meanwhile, a consortium led by former LA Dodgers general manager Kevin Malone have reportedly still to make up their mind about whether to make a fresh they. The group was in the reckoning to buy Everton before Friedkin was granted exclusivity.

