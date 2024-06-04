Everton takeover latest: What is happening with 777 Partners and John Textor?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton takeover latest: Everton are caught in a whirlwind once again as the proposed takeover from 777 Partners falls through.

Everton are currently ‘assessing’ all of their options following the breakdown of 777 Partners takeover attempt.

It’s another blow for the Toffees after they waited over six months for a conclusion to their proposed takeover. It was September 2023 which saw the Miami-based investment agree to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94% stake in the club but months of financial issues have plagued their attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deemed as unsuitable owners, the talk is now about who can be the saviour of Everton and with all the talk of the current situation, we’ve decided to cover the major talking points and update you on the latest news.

Who could take over?

The past few days has seen John Textor, an American businessman who is the Crystal Palace co-owner and the former Executive Chairman of streaming television service FuboTV, linked with saving Everton. However, the Athletic’s latest news report has put an potential end to those rumours.

According to the outlet, John Textor, Sixth Street or any other American investor will not take over Everton with their current debt issues. Unfortunately, it is unlikely any “American white knight” will come to the Toffees’ rescue following the collapse of 777 Partners’ takeover whilst they possess debts of almost £1billion. Plus, Textor would have to sell his stake at Palace before moving forward with any plans.

What happens next?

Moshiri confirmed last week to Everton’s Fan Advisory Board that he had received unsolicited approaches from interested parties, with Textor claiming he would happy to sell his stake in Palace. Textor told the Athletic: “Yes. With the existing constituents – different groups, different lenders, different equity holders. I’ve asked them: ‘Is there a way to solve all this confusion and address everyone’s problems?’ I’m very open-minded to it but I don’t want to come into a situation where I’m not really welcome. I’m watching it but 777 still has a contract.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad