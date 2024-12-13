Getty Images

The Friedkin Group takeover of Everton FC has moved a step closer.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) takeover of Everton could be complete as soon as next week, it has been reported.

Fresh reports on Friday claim TFG’s proposal has won approval from the Premier League and could be rubber-stamped next week ahead of the festive period. The American firm agreed to purchase the club from majority owner Farhad Moshiri in September. Since then, the relevant checks from the likes of the FA and the Premier League have been taking place.

Sky Sports revealed on Friday lunchtime: “The Friedkin Group (TFG) have secured approval from the Premier League to become the new owners of Everton, Sky Sports News understands. TFG has been undergoing the regulatory process since agreeing a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri's 94.1 per cent shareholding in the club.

“The takeover is now expected to be finalised next week with the Premier League Oversight committee set to rubber stamp the deal.”

There are no issues expected to be hit. Dan Friedkin, who heads TFG, is a multi-billionaire and the business already own Italian outfit AS Roma. They could be handed the keys from Moshiri very soon amid the fresh reports.