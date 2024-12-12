Everton are exploring their options ahead of the January transfer window as fans await club takeover confirmation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a lot of buzz around Everton right now as they edge closer to the highly-anticipated takeover. It is now down to just a matter of which day the completion will be announced. The Friedkin Group have bid to acquire Farhad Moshiri’s majority 94 percent stake in the club and confirmation is expected before Christmas.

With a change in ownership comes several other change across the board, which will likely include management and players. Richard Dunne recently revealed to LiverpoolWorld that he believes the Toffees should stick with their current set-up until the end of the season, then further business decisions regarding the future can be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think at the moment, Sean Dyche is at the right man for Everton. I think what he can do with that squad is going to be more than enough to keep them up,” Dunne said. “So, I think he will finish the season, and that’s what should happen. That would be the sensible thing for the new owners to do.”

While there is the expectation that Everton will bring in a new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 season at their new stadium, where do they stand on the transfer front?

An update has emerged from France regarding the Blues’ reported interest in a new attacker, who only signed for his currently club during the summer. It was a busy transfer window for Ernest Nuamah, who made the permanent move to Lyon from RWD Molenbeek in July following a successful loan spell.

However, after less than six months into his full-time contract, which runs 2028, the 21-year-old is already being linked with another move. According to Footmercato, there are numerous clubs interested in signing Nuamah and Everton are one of the teams who have him on their radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham are also among the English clubs keen on signing the 21-year-old, as well as Crystal Palace. It ‘remains to be seen’ what Nuamah will decide to do but he made it clear during the summer that he ‘would not let anyone force his hand’ when it came to a transfer. If anyone registers genuine interest in him, it will be completely up to the player and Lyon if a switch so soon after his arrival comes to fruition.

Nuamah has contributed just one assist in all competitions so far this season but was involved in 10 goalscoring occasions last campaign. While he is a right-winger by trade, he has shown off his versatility by operating on the left, as a No.9 and deeper in midfield when it has been required of him. Numah is currently valued at €15 million (£12m) by Transfermarkt.

Everton have managed to put five points between them and the relegation zone, despite their tricky start to the season. They also have a game in-hand after the Merseyside Derby was postponed last weekend. The Toffees’ attack has been earmarked as an area of improvement though, as they have one of the lowest goal returns so far this season. With just 14 on the board, only bottom-of-the-table Southampton have scored fewer goals.