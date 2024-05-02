Everton have battled against the odds and overcome a points deduction to secure their Premier League survival with games still to spare this season. Despite being locked in a third consecutive relegation battle, the Blues are being linked with some positive moves on the transfer market once the window opens.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for Everton as the end of the 2023/24 season approaches.

Championship duo on the radar

Everton’s main focus when it comes to the summer transfer window is on cost-effective deals, including free transfers and loan deals. However, other targets have been identified where the club are able to spend cash and a duo from the Championship have been identified.

According to FootballTransfers, the two names on the shortlist are Jacob Greaves of Hull City, and Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics, who is leading the race for the league’s Golden Boot with 25 goals.

The link with Hull centre-back Greaves comes in the wake of clubs showing interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been valued at £75 million by the Toffees. Greaves on the other hand, is thought to be available for around £15 million as the Tigers battle for a place in the play-offs.

Szmodics is said to be available for a similar price this summer, with a recent report claiming Blackburn could ask for up to £20 million for their star goalscorer.

Everton asking price too much for Barca

Barcelona have reportedly ended their interest in signing Amadou Onana this summer due to the asking price being too far out of their region. According to Sport (via Goodison News), the Catalonians are expected to withdraw from the pursuit, as Everton are holding out for ‘at least £51 million’ following their relegation survival.

Onana signed for the Toffees in 2022 for £33 million and it’s clear the club will only sell if they are guaranteed a profit. The midfielder has played a key role in Sean Dyche’s side this season and the manager recently heaped praise on him for his performances as Everton have fought against the current stay in the Premier League.