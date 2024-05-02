Key Everton star absent from training ahead of Luton Town clash - here's why
James Tarkowski is expected to be involved in Everton’s Premier League fixture against Luton Town on Friday.
The centre-back has been an ever-present in the Toffees’ successful battle to avoid relegation. He’s helped keep 12 clean sheets and formed a rock-sold partnership with Jarrad Branthwaite in defence.
Everton head to Kenilworth Road already safe but determined to win the game and take momentum into next season. Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, manager Sean Dyche confirmed that Tarkowski had not been in training. However, the robust former Burnley man has not picked up an injury but was absent because his partner had gone into labour.
Meanwhile, Beto will return to the squad after missing the previous two games after suffering a head injury in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also back in training after being absent from last weekend’s 1-0 victory against Brentford which secured survival. Everton will make calls on the fitness of Seamus Coleman (groin) and Lewis Dobbin (ankle).
