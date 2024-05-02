Key Everton star absent from training ahead of Luton Town clash - here's why

Everton pair Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Tarkowski. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

James Tarkowski is expected to be involved in Everton’s Premier League fixture against Luton Town on Friday.

The centre-back has been an ever-present in the Toffees’ successful battle to avoid relegation. He’s helped keep 12 clean sheets and formed a rock-sold partnership with Jarrad Branthwaite in defence.

Everton head to Kenilworth Road already safe but determined to win the game and take momentum into next season. Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, manager Sean Dyche confirmed that Tarkowski had not been in training. However, the robust former Burnley man has not picked up an injury but was absent because his partner had gone into labour.