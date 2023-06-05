Everton are reportedly targeting attacking reinforcements that have a strong Manchester United connection in Amad Diallo and Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst’s loan deal from Burnley to United is set to expire at the end of this month whilst Diallo has just completed a successful loan spell with Sunderland. Both players could be available this summer and both have contrasting situations when it comes to their short-term futures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In terms of Weghorst, United are not planning to sign the forward meaning he will return to Burnley. However, it’s unclear whether Vincent Kompany will utilise the six foot five forward after just winning the Championship. TalkSport reported that Everton are interested in signing the forward on what seems to be a permanent deal.

There’s been no indication of that thus far, but the Dutchman had enjoyed a strong spell at Besiktas on-loan before deciding to cut that deal short to move to United on another loan deal in January. His eight goals and four assists in 16 games for the Turkish side was a strong return, but he only managed two goals and three assists in 31 games during his time at Old Trafford.

In terms of Diallo, the Northern Echo have reported that Everton are believed to be keen to sign the winger on a temporary basis next season, with both West Ham and Burnley also interested. Diallo followed up 13 goals and three assists with a goal in the play-off semi-final first leg in the win over Luton, but his side were eliminated after a 2-0 away loss in the second leg.

Erik Ten Hag will reportedly give the winger a chance to impress in pre-season but, if not, he will greenlight another loan move for the 20-year-old - and Everton are certainly a club in need of right-winger such as Diallo. Their wide options are extremely limited on the right flank, with Andros Townsend the only natural right-sided winger in the squad. A move to Everton would guarantee minutes for the Ivorian in a deal that would certainly benefit both parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement