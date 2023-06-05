Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as the World Cup star’s summer move to Anfield edges ever closer.

Widespread reports claim the Reds will pay the buyout clause in his current contract in the next few days and medical tests will be completed within the next 48 hours. The final fee is expected to be less than the £60 million that was initially reported.

However, no deal can be officially completed until the summer transfer window opens on June 14 and new players can be registered. Liverpool have a recent history of securing deals early in the window and Mac Allister looks set to be the first new face of this summer’s recruitment drive.

Given that the club have already had a midfield clear out with James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo all being released, it stands to reason that players will arrive to not only fill the void left by those departing, but also to upgrade in those midfield positions after a difficult season.

The club has also fended off a bid from RB Leipzig for Fabio Carvalho as well, with the German club expected to return with an improved offer, but failing that, he could leave the club on a temporary deal. New sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has already got to work in identifying targets that include Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and Nice’s Khephren Thuram, but Mac Allister has already been a target for a few months.

Mac Allister, 24, has enjoyed the season of his career winning the World Cup with Argentina before then securing Europa League football with Brighton. He scored 12 times and assisted three times across a brilliant season and he was also nominated for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award.

