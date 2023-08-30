The Southampton winger is a key target for Everton in the final days of the transfer window.

Everton are reportedly targeting Southampton’s Kalamdeen Sulemana after the frustration of missing out on Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto.

This summer has been a trying one for Everton in the market and it’s been aggrevated by problems with investment with their owners and issues on the pitch as they’ve lost three games in a row at the start of the Premier League season.

Gnonto was a key target for months but Everton were forced to give up on their pursuit of the player after three bids were knocked back, including a £25m offer.

Now, with days left in the window, they are still scrambling for an attacking winger, and someone who is capable of playing across the frontline and their attentions, seemingly, have returned to Sulemana, a former target.

According to Sky Sports News, they will revisit their interest in the Ghanian winger - it also stipulates there could be movement on Neal Maupay after Everton close in on another forward signing in Beto.

There is also reports of Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray leaving the club, which suggests that another signing, such as Sulemana, could be made.

For Everton, he would bring a similar skillset to that of Gnonto - he is brilliant at committing defenders, something that Sean Dyche needs in his side.

To his credit, 21-year-old Lewis Dobbin completed three dribbles out of five at the weekend against Wolves and his good work resulted in a yellow card for right-back Nelson Semedo, but it has been few and far between in recent times.

Sulemana ranks in the 96th percentile for wingers for successful take-ons with an average of 3.38 per 90 and he also averages 2.62 shots as well showcasing his overall direct threat.

He scored twice against Liverpool on the final day of last season and proved he can be a real threat on the counter-attack with his electric pace, even as a second striker.

With Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil to soon return, he could be an option alongside the incoming Beto or Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Youssef Chermiti where he could be given that license to roam and be a threat with his pace.