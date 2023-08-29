Everton have Alex Iwobi transfer problem to ponder after ‘interest’ from multiple clubs

The Nigerian midfielder is currently out of action but is still the target of a few different clubs.

Alex Iwobi is reportedly a target for multiple clubs and Everton may need to make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Iwobi, 27, was a key figure last season under both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche playing and starting in every Premier League game.

He recorded two goals and eight assists and was one of their most important players, but with less than a year left on his current deal he hasn’t been able to secure a new deal.

Therefore, with his deal set to expire at the end of this season, he finds himself with multiple suitors, from the Premier League and abroad.

According to Alan Myers, Fulham and two other clubs are in for Alex Iwobi - one Premier League club and one from abroad and there are no agreements yet.

Iwobi is currently on the sidelines after suffering an untimely hamstring injury during the heavy defeat to Aston Villa and won’t be back in action for a few weeks yet.

His ability to play in midfield or on either flank offers Dyche that versatility, and has even played behind the striker in the past, with differing results.

It was reported back in March that one of the club’s priorities was to tie the midfielder down to a new deal and extend beyond June 2024 (the end of his current deal).

There was a lot of uncertainty about relegation and there was no further movement on that deal at the time or even after they had survived on the final day, creating further doubt about his future.

At this stage in his career, he has a chance to go and forge another chapter in his career at another club, or stay at Everton and try to help move them away from the bottom of the table.

If he does go, the club would surely look to reinvest that money into a creative and versatile midfielder who can increase their output, as they currently don’t have a player of that ilk in their squad who is their chief creator.