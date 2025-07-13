Everton and West Ham United are among the clubs who have been linked with the Brazil international.

A Premier League club are reportedly making a move for Douglas Luiz amid Everton transfer links.

The midfielder is surplus to requirements just a year after joining Juventus from Aston Villa. Luiz enjoyed a fine spell at Villa and in his final season, he recorded 10 goals and 10 assists to help Unai Emery’s side finish fourth in the Premier League, which booked their qualification to the Champions League. Villa also reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

But after joining Juve for around £44 million last summer, the move hasn’t worked out. He started just three Serie A matches and played in only one of the Old Lady’s four games at the Club World Cup.

With Juventus trying to plot a title charge in the 2025-26 season, the club are looking to part ways with Luiz. In addition, the 27-year-old will want to feature regularly to force his way back into Brazil’s squad ahead of the World Cup next year.

New club linked

Everton are among the clubs who have their eye on Luiz. Manchester United and Fulham have also been credited with an interest - but one report suggests that West Ham United the ‘most determined’ team to sign the former Manchester City man.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport suggests Luiz is ‘tempted’ by a move to the London outfit and head coach Graham Potter believes he could ‘revitalise’ the player. It’s claimed that West Ham are ‘ready to reach an agreement’ and Juventus general manager Damien Comolli is ‘listening and negotiating’. It’s suggested that West Ham could pay a loan fee of around £8.6 million with an obligation to buy for a fee of between £21-26 million.

Everton transfer plans

Everton are in the market for a new midfielder this summer. The Toffees have lost two options from the squad that earned a 13th-place finish last season. Abdoulaye Doucoure was a regular starter and was offered a new contract, but decided to turn down the chance of remaining on Merseyside.

Orel Mangala made steady progress during his loan spell from Olympique Lyonnais and was an established started before suffering an ACL injury in January. Mangala did not feature in the second half of the campaign and has returned to the Ligue 1 outfit.

While Idrissa Gana Gueye has signed a new contract, manager David Moyes is still lacking options. James Garner is the only other midfielder with out-and-out Premier League experience, with Tim Iroegbunam starting only five top-flight games last season.

Everton have also been linked with Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United. Longstaff is in the final year of his St James’ Park contract but is wanted by Leeds United. The Blues are reportedly keen on Palhinha of Bayern Munich, but Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested. Spurs could offer Palhinha the chance of playing Champions League football.