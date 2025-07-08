Everton-linked midfielder 'agrees personal terms' with Premier League rivals

Everton have been among the clubs linked with a potential move for the Newcastle United midfielder.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A midfielder linked with a move to Everton is reportedly closing in on a move to a Premier League rival.

The Toffees are set for a busy summer transfer window after nine members of last season’s squad departed. They include two players who operated in the middle of the park. Abdoulaye Doucoure turned down a new contract, despite being a regular starter. Doucoure admitted he was not prepared to take a pay cut to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Orel Mangala returned to Lyon after his season-long loan, although the Belgium international did not play in the second half of the campaign after suffering an ACL injury.

As things stand, Everton have only two senior out-and-out options in the engine room. Idrissa Gana Gueye has signed a new one-year contract after being named Player of the Season for 2024-25. Meanwhile, James Garner was a regular starter after Mangala’s injury, while Tim Iroegbunam featured from the outset in only five Premier League games after arriving from Aston Villa.

Longstaff is in the final year of his St James’ Park deal. And despite coming through the Magpies’ academy and being a boyhood fan, he looks set to depart. Last season, he was reduced to a bit-part role, with Eddie Howe’s preferred midfielder trio being Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports, Longstaff is set to join Everton’s Premier League rivals Leeds United. It’s suggested that the newly promoted Whites have made a bid of up to £12 million for Longstaff

In addition, The Athletic reports that Longstaff has already agreed personal terms with Leeds. He will give Daniel Farke’s side valuable Premier League experience, having made 171 appearances in the top flight.

Everton’s plans

Everton are in need of a new midfielder, with David Moyes knowing his options are depleted.

The Toffees are said to be interested in Douglas Luiz. The Brazil international earned a £43 million move to Juventus from Aston Villa last summer but endured a difficult maiden year at the Serie A giants. Reports suggest Juve are willing to allow Luiz to leave in the coming weeks after he played just once in their four Club World Cup fixtures. The 27-year-old will want a guarantee of regular football as he aims to break back into the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup. Everton are among the clubs linked, with Manchester United and Fulham said to be interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues also need to add depth to their attacking options. While striker Thierno Barry in closing in on a £27 million move from Villarreal, Moyes is currently short on the right flank after Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returned to respective parent clubs Leeds United and Napoli after their loan deals.

Everton also need back-up goalkeepers for Jordan Pickford and would like a right-back, having missed out on Kenny Tete.