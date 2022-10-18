Everton team news ahead of their clash against Newcastle United.

Mason Holgate is set to return to the Everton squad for Wednesday's trip to Newcastle, Frank Lampard has revealed. But fellow defender Yerry Mina will miss out after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation last week.

Holgate has been out since sustaining a knee problem against Brentford in late August, while Mina is sidelined by an ankle issue picked up earlier that month.

Mason Holgate receives treatment. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Asked about their progress, Lampard said: "Yerry had a small issue with his rehab last week so he won't be [available]. Mason is in the squad, so progressing with that."

The Englishman also shared positive news on Ben Godfrey, who has resumed running as he works his way back from a horrific leg break.

However, Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) both remain sidelined.

With few major changes to his squad for Wednesday's game other than the return of Anthony Gordon from suspension, Lampard's biggest call relates to fit-again striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Asked if he could be in line for a start, the Toffees boss replied: "We've got to be careful with Dominic coming back in terms of training and making sure we gradually bring him in but as quick as possible.

"It's a fine balance that one. He's certainly getting to the stage where we've got two games in three days coming up and hopefully we can get more minutes out of him."