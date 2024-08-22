Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tottenham vs Everton team news: The Everton boss gave a key update ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action.

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Everton will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner for the trip to Spurs this weekend.

The Toffees head to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday to take on Ange Postecoglou’s side who drew with Leicester City in their opening game. Everton got off to a poor start, losing 3-0 at home to Brighton and now face a difficult test away from home against last season’s fifth-placed side.

Everton have lost on their last three visits when facing Spurs and have only won once since 2008 - with a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header earning all three points in September 2020 on the first day of the delayed new campaign that took place behind closed doors. And Dyche’s hope for a repeat result have taken a blow after their latest injury update.

Everton team news

Branthwaite, who is set to miss out, hasn’t been in competitive action since England’s friendly against Bosnia on June 3; he missed all of Everton’s pre-season friendlies after undergoing a minor operation. More worryingly, Dyche revealed that there’s a ‘maybe situation’ with James Tarkowski who hasn’t missed a game since joining in 2022.

Garner featured in the opening three pre-season games but suffered a calf injury prior to the Preston friendly on August 3 and hasn’t featured since. He started 34 games in the league last season and was an instrumental figure who will be a big miss but it gives Tim Iroegbunam a chance to build on his promising display against Brighton.

Young is also suspended after his straight red card against Brighton and it further complicates their right-back woes. Seamus Coleman played 32 minutes against Roma on August 10 but has been out of action since and is also not ready for the weekend and Mason Holgate, who spent last season on loan at Southampton and Sheffield United, may be forced to fill in. Nathan Patterson also remains out of action as well with a thigh issue.

Summer signing Iliman Ndiaye made his debut off the bench last week but Jesper Lindstrom and Jake O’Brien were forced to watch on from the bench. With Michael Keane struggling against Brighton, O’Brien could make his debut while the pace of Lindstrom may be needed on the counter-attack if Everton are to stand any chance of a positive result - and his 90 minutes for the U21s during the week may have enhanced his chances of starting.

Predicted XI: Pickford; Holgate, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye, Doucoure, Lindstrom, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham team news:

In terms of Tottenham, they will be without midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur who had to be withdrawn on Monday at the King Power stadium and given oxygen after suffering a heavy collision. Yves Bissouma could return in his place after he was dropped for an off-pitch misdemeanour.

Pedro Porro looked to have suffered a knock late in the game but it is likely he’ll be ready to start as it wasn’t a serious injury. Overall, Spurs will have a mostly fully fit squad to choose from which will make Everton’s task even more difficult.

Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van den Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Son, Johnson, Solanke