DISALLOWED GOAL: Sheffield Wednesday's Svante Ingelsson (left)

Everton FC transfer news: The former target is another player joining the Premier League club.

Ipswich are said to be planning a transfer swoop for another one of Everton’s former targets - Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

The Premier League new-boys have foiled Everton across multiple deals so far, acquiring Jacob Greaves from Hull City, Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, Lens Cajuste from Napoli and they are close to finalising a move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja - all of whom were linked with Everton at one stage or another this window or prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now they have submitted a transfer bid for another one of Everton’s previous targets. Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie has confirmed that Ipswich have made bid of £15m + add-ons to Sunderland for winger Clarke and the club are considering the offer. They have also turned down previous bids from both Ipswich & Southampton for Clarke this window, but Ipswich are pushing the hardest.

Clarke, 23, is one of the highest-rated attackers in the Championship and has begun the season in good form, netting a goal and assist across his opening two games. Last season was also his best goal-scoring season to date, netting 15 goals and providing four assists despite Sunderland missing out on the playoffs. Prior to that, he managed 11 goals and 14 assists as they reached the playoffs but fell to Luton Town in a narrow two-legged defeat - and he is clearly a player on an upward trend.

Loading....

Previous reports in February 2024 saw Everton linked; with multiple top-flight clubs showing an interest. It’s clear the youngster is an attacker in demand and if Ipswich sign another highly sought-after player, it will make them favourites to avoid the drop after back-to-back years of promotion.

Clarke is exactly the profile of attacker that Everton have been crying out across recent seasons. While Dwight McNeil has been a strong club servant, he’s never managed more than 10 goal contributions in a league campaign, but he has been consistent with 10 and nine across his two campaigns at Goodison Park so far. The signings of Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye were made with improving their attacking quality overall but Ipswich potentially taking yet another previous target off the market makes it all the more difficult for Everton to progress.