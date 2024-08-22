Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF inspects the pitch prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on August 17, 2024 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The transfer guru confirmed the latest news as a deal nears.

Liverpool are ‘on the verge’ of signing Valencia keeper Giorgi Mashdevllai according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Georgian shot-stopper has been linked with a move across the past few weeks and he could be about to become their first signing of the summer. Arne Slot is yet to welcome any new faces so far during the window but it looks like a deal is nearing it’s completion.

According to Romano, a deal is close but he will remain on loan for one more season in La Liga if he signs for the Reds. He wrote on X: “The agreement between Liverpool and Valencia for Giorgi Mamardashvili is on the verge of being completed. There are still final steps needed on payment terms and deal structure. Fee will be €35m, sell-on clause and staying at least one year on loan at Valencia.”

His deal will be an indicator of the future, especially in terms of the future of Alisson Becker. The Brazil number one has been a key figure since signing in 2018 and the 31-year-old remains one of the best in his position in world football. He also has three years left on his current deal and an exit could occur after next season when Mamardashvili could arrive on Merseyside.

Whenever the decision is taken for the 23-year-old to leave Valencia after his loan, it will likely spell the beginning of a new era between the sticks. It also leaves back-up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher pondering his long-term future at the club.

Having been Valencia’s number one for the past two full seasons, he has proven himself as one of the best in La Liga. He prevented the most goals last season (9.7) and made three penalty saves before then going onto shine at Euro 2024 with Georgia - where he made the joint-most saves in a European Championship group stage with 21. He also prevented 3.6 goals which is the highest record in the competition’s history.