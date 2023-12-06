Everton team news: Sean Dyche has two key doubts ahead of Newcastle visit

The Everton manager has a few decisions to make for the visit of Newcastle United on Thursday night.

Everton enjoyed a much-needed victory against Nottingham Forest over the weekend as a Dwight McNeil strike was enough to earn all three points on the road. That win makes it seven wins in 11 in all competitions and they sit two points behind Luton Town in 18th.

Newcastle have plenty of injuries to contend with but they are in good form after a brief wobble at the start of November. They beat Chelsea and Manchester United and fell to a late controversial draw in France against Paris Saint-Germain and will pose a very tough task for Dyche's side.

But what is the latest team news regarding both teams?

Everton team news

Following his absence last weekend, Dyche was quizzed over Dominic Calvert-Lewin who wasn't risked against Forest after feeling tightness in training last week. The Everton manager revealed that he is back in training and back in the thinking ahead of the weekend, suggesting he could be involved.

Another key absence in recent weeks has been Amadou Onana who has missed three games in a row now after sitting out in the loss to Manchester United and the win over Forest with a calf injury. Dyche confirmed that it will be 'touch and go' for him having only just got back on the grass.

Gomes played 65 minutes for the U21 side last night as they triumphed in a 5-0 win over Southampton and he is now working towards being involved in a matchday squad at some point in the near future. He could be important given that Dyche isn't blessed with an abundance of midfield options and he sympathised with the midfielder, claiming he has had a very 'frustrating season' but he still has a bit to go before getting up to full fitness.

Newcastle team news

Eddie Howe has plenty of injuries to contend with, as Nick Pope became the latest long-term absentee after dislocating his shoulder in the win over United. Martin Dubravka took his place off the bench and should start in his place.

Another key doubt is Anthony Gordon; the former Everton forward came off after netting the winner against United, with Howe admitting he was unsure over the extent of Gordon's knock. "He just said he was feeling tightness in his hip," revealed Howe. "Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious."