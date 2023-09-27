Aston Villa vs Everton Team News: Sean Dyche makes five changes and hands debut to summer signing
The Everton boss has rung the changes ahead of the EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sean Dyche has made five changes to the side who dominated Brentford over the weekend, as they face off against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.
The biggest news from the line-up is that Dyche has handed a debut to summer loan signing Jack Harrison, who arrived from Leeds United on a season-long loan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dyche has opted for a back three that features that Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, who returns to the side for the first time in four games.
Amadou Onana and the impressive James Garner anchor the midfield and Dwight McNeil and Beto have made way for Arnaut Danjuma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
It’s a strong bench for Everton but they are still without the trio of Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli, all of whom are building back to full fitness.
In terms of their opposition tonight, Unai Emery has also made five changes from their weekend win over Chelsea in the Premier League.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Left out tonight are Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ollie Watkins, with all of them making the bench.
Coming into the side is Robin Olsen, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran as Emery also fields a strong eleven.
Villa have won three of their last five and triumped over Dyche’s men earlier on this season in a 4-0 drubbing at Villa Park and their home record against the Toffees is strong as Everton haven’t won away there since 2016.