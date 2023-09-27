The Everton boss has rung the changes ahead of the EFL Cup clash with Aston Villa.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Dyche has made five changes to the side who dominated Brentford over the weekend, as they face off against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

The biggest news from the line-up is that Dyche has handed a debut to summer loan signing Jack Harrison, who arrived from Leeds United on a season-long loan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyche has opted for a back three that features that Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, who returns to the side for the first time in four games.

Amadou Onana and the impressive James Garner anchor the midfield and Dwight McNeil and Beto have made way for Arnaut Danjuma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It’s a strong bench for Everton but they are still without the trio of Seamus Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli, all of whom are building back to full fitness.

In terms of their opposition tonight, Unai Emery has also made five changes from their weekend win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Left out tonight are Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ollie Watkins, with all of them making the bench.

Coming into the side is Robin Olsen, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran as Emery also fields a strong eleven.