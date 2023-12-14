Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has weighed in on the future of Mohamed Salah after his side triumphed in the Club World Cup first round.

The Al-Ittihad midfielder played 90 minutes as his side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Auckland City as goals from Karim Benzema, Romarinho and N'Golo Kante saw them progress to the second round of the annual competition in Saudi Arabia. Next up, they face Egyptian side Al Ahly for a place in the semi-final against Brazilian side Fluminense while Manchester City sit on the other side of the draw.

Fabinho, 30, departed Anfield this summer in what was a surprise move given he was a key starter under Jurgen Klopp last season. He joined Jordan Henderson in making the move over to the Saudi Pro League, and Salah was also subject to intense interest as well. A £150m bid was rejected on deadline day by Liverpool but there are fears they could return with an improved offer at the end of this season.

Offering his view on Salah's future, Fabinho told talkSPORT: "At this moment, Mo Salah is happy at Liverpool. He’s scoring goals every game and he has been their best player. I’m very happy for Mo. This season he will stay at Liverpool so I wish him all the best and hope he keeps scoring goals and winning trophies with Liverpool.”

Salah has been sensational ever since the transfer interest; he has 14 goals and eight assists so far this season, averaging a goal contribution every game so far. His current deal expires at the end of next season but the forward continues to look fully committed to the club in which he is now the fifth-highest scorer of all time.

In terms of the season ahead, Liverpool's title charge success will ultimately depend on the form of Salah, as he has contributed to 50% of their 36 goals so far. Their summer recruitment has helped to drive them on to the top of the Premier League table after 16 games with the club successful rebuilding after allowing Fabinho to leave.

