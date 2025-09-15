One Everton star was singled out for his excellent performance in the Premier League Team of the Week

Everton extended their unbeaten run to four matches across all competitions after drawing 0-0 against a goal-shy Aston Villa team.

The Toffees were the more attacking team at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and threatened to open the scoring on several occasions as Beto missed a clear opening after five minutes and Michael Keane forced Emiliano Martinez into a wonder save during the second half.

It meant Villa escaped with a point and more alarmingly their disturbing start to the season continued as Unai Emery’s side failed to score in any of their opening four league matches for the first time in their history.

It also means Aston Villa are now the fifth side in Premier League history not to score in their opening four league games, after Sheffield Wednesday (1993-94), Newcastle United (2005-06), Swansea City (2011-12) and Crystal Palace (2017-18).

Ultimately, Everton fans will feel disappointed that they didn’t leave the game with all three points, but there’s definitely an overall feeling of optimism at the way David Moyes and his team handled an opposition that only missed out on Champions League qualification on goal difference last term.

There were a number of solid performances for the Toffees on the day, but one star shone so bright that he was included in the Who Scored Team of the Week for his heroics.

Premier League Team of the Week: goalkeeper and defence

Goalkeeper: Robin Roefs - 8.4: Sunderland kept their second clean sheet of the season by holding Crystal Palace to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park. Young Dutch goalkeeper Robin Roefs continued his bright start with a series of important stops, leaving the Black Cats sixth in the table at this early stage.

Left-back: James Garner - 7.8: James Garner showcased his versatility by playing at left-back during Vitaliy Mykolenko’s absence. He completed four tackles over the course of the contest and rarely lost possession throughout the match.

Centre back: Micky van de Ven - 8.1: Tottenham secured their third clean sheet in four matches by comfortably beating West Ham 3-0. Micky van de Ven dominated his defensive duels and even chipped in with a goal.

Centre back: Tyrone Mings - 7.8: Former England international Tyrone Mings was a standout performer for an Aston Villa side that were largely on the back foot throughout the contest at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Right-back: Abdukodir Khusanov - 7.9: Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov is growing into his role as part of Pep Guardiola’s new-look City backline. He helped his team to a comprehensive 3-0 win in the Manchester derby and successfully contained Amad Diallo throughout the contest.

Premier League Team of the Week: midfield and attack

Left midfield: Noni Madueke - 8.5: England international Noni Madueke continued his impressive start to life at Arsenal in a dominant victory over West Ham. He’s quickly establishing himself as a frontrunner for a starting spot in Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions team next summer.

Centre midfield: Moises Caicedo - 8.0: The Chelsea star claimed his second goal of the season with an excellent strike from the edge of the box in a 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Centre midfield: Martin Zubimendi - 8.8: Arsenal’s summer signing was a dominant force in the middle of the park against Nottingham Forest. He won almost all of his duels, dictated the pattern of the game and was an attacking threat throughout - finding the net twice in a 3-0 win.

Right midfield: Jeremy Doku - 8.4: Belgian international Jeremy Doku produced a wonderful creative performance for Manchester City in a 3-0 win over Manchester United - claiming two assists and constantly beating his defender.

Striker: Erling Haaland - 9.5: Norwegian international Erling Haaland continued his incredible start to the season by scoring an emphatic brace in a 3-0 win over Manchester United. He’s expected to be a top contender for the Golden Boot this season as Pep Guardiola’s men aim to reclaim the league title.

Striker: Victor Gyokeres - 8.0: New Arsenal star Victor Gyokeres is already looking like one of the signings of the summer. The Swedish international found the net against Nottingham Forest and provided a real great focal point for his team.