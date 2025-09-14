Beto of Everton reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton were unable to score despite dominating Aston Villa and were held to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has revealed he does not want to put too much early pressure on Thierno Barry after his summer arrival at Everton.

The striker completed a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium from Villarreal for up to £27 million in the summer transfer window. But Barry has started only one of the Toffees’ four Premier League fixtures so far this campaign, with Beto preferred in the other three including yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beto missed several chances throughout the game as the Toffees were held to a frustrating goalless stalemate. The best opportunity was gilt-edged as he was teed-up by Iliman Ndiaye in the third minute but failed to get any purchase on his shot.

Barry replaced Beto for the final 15 minutes and had an opening but got forced wide and had his effort blocked. Asked why Beto has an edge over Barry in terms of starting, Everton boss Moyes said at his post-match press conference: “Just the goals. I might just chop and change for no particular reason.

“I'm also introducing a boy who has not played in the Premier League, a centre-forward I should say who has not played in the Premier League. I want to give him the opportunities to see what he can do and if he can keep stepping up. But I don't want to put too much pressure on him straight away to be, you know, to show.”

Rohl debut

Moyes also handed an Everton debut to Merling Rohl. The midfielder, signed from SC Freiburg on deadline day on loan with an obligation to purchase for £17 million, replaced Tim Iroegbunam for the final 25 minutes. On Rohl’s performance, Moyes said: “If you're going to ask me to judge them after 20 minutes in a game, it's really difficult. I am needing longer to see, but what we have seen of him we like. I thought today, he came on, never easy and you've got to remember Aston Villa are one of the best teams in the Premier League in last couple of seasons and our performance was good against a really good side.”