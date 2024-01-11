The attacker is set to join Ligue 1 in the hope of earning more regular minutes after struggling at Everton.

Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma is reportedly close to securing a move away after just five months at the club.

Danjuma arrived in the summer on loan from Villarreal and was involved in the early part of the season as a forward but he failed to keep his spot in Sean Dyche's side, starting just three times in the league. Across 17 appearances in all competitions, he managed just two goals and now a move away beckons.

Having arrived at Everton from Villarreal in the hope of earning regular minutes after a poor six-month loan spell at Tottenham from January last season, the Spanish club have given the greenlight for him to make another mid-season switch. According to L’Équipe, in France, he has reportedly agreed personal terms with Lyon and now the French side must come to an agreement with both the Toffees and the La Liga side.

In addition, according to the ECHO, the Netherlands international would like to remain at Goodison if he becomes part of Dyche’s plans, he has also grown frustrated with his lack of game time in the first-half of the season. That is unlikely to change as Dwight McNeil has and will always be a consistent starter on the left-wing and the current system doesn't allow for two forwards to start, meaning Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto are also ahead of him there. It does leave Everton short in that position, which could put the move in doubt given they will find it difficult to make moves in January due to their finances.