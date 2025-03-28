Everton to 'poach' another Leeds United figure who is a 'sharp operator' and helped sign Bruno Guimaraes
Everton will poach another figure from Leeds United’s hierarchy, reports suggest.
The Toffees have already agreed a deal for current Elland Road chief executive Angus Kinnear to move to Merseyside at the end of the season. Kinnear will take up the same role at Everton and oversee the move to the club’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.
As Blues owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) reshuffle their backroom team, with director of football Kevin Thelwell to depart his post. Manager David Moyes is expected to have more influence on recruitment but TFG are looking to strengthen key roles.
It is suggested by the Daily Mail that the American firm are hoping to appoint a head of football strategy and analytics and a director of football operations along with a new chief executive for the women’s team.
In addition, it has been suggested that Nick Hammond will follow in Kinnear’s footsteps and join Everton. The former goalkeeper has served as a transfer consultant at the Whites since 2023 after their relegation from the Premier League.
The Daily Mail describes Hammond as a ‘shrewd operator who quietly gets things done’. Hammond has previously held roles at Scottish giants Celtic and Newcastle United for a brief period following their takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. In the January 2022 transfer window, the Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Chris Wood to avoid the drop to the Championship. All bar Wood remain at the club and helped Newcastle beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley earlier this month.
Kinnear arrival
Kinnear will take up his role at Everton on 1 June. He was keen to remain in his post at Leeds for the remainder of the season as they aim to return to the Premier League.
Colin Chong has served as the Toffees’ interim CEO since June 2023. Chong is the club’s chief stadium development officer. Everton executive chairman Marc Watts said: “Angus is one of England’s leading football executives and brings a wealth of relevant experience. His appointment means Everton will go into the summer with a first-class leader.
"A warm thank you to Colin for his leadership in steering the Club through some of the most challenging times in its history. I’m delighted and comforted that he will remain with us in a vitally important role as we use the new Everton Stadium as a launchpad for regeneration of the local area.
"Kevin has been integral in ensuring Premier League survival in this difficult period. By resolving PSR issues through significant player trading we believe we have an extraordinary squad that can be the foundation for future success. This future success will also be supported by our talented sporting department assembled by Kevin. We are pleased Kevin will remain with us in this interim period.”
