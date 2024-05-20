Everton to 'target' relegated 10-goal forward who has the same agent as Jordan Pickford
Everton are reportedly in the running to sign Luton Town forward Elijah Adebayo after his impressive campaign.
Goals have been an issue for Sean Dyche’s side this season with the second-lowest amount of goals scored (40) with only Sheffield United producing less. It is a worrying figure and it threatened relegation but, fortunately, their defence was the fourth-best.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure managed seven goals each but many players underperformed in front of goal. Everton’s expected goals as a team was 53.9 which shows they *should* have scored nearly 14 more goals which would have ensured a higher final position. Beto struggled to make a real impact in his first season despite some promising signs and 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti simply didn’t get the minutes to prove himself and it seems another forward could arrive this summer.
TeamTalk claim that Everton are ready to offer Adebayo a chance to remain in the Premier League this summer. The six foot five forward has netted 10 times in 27 appearances - including one at Kenilworth Road against Everton - and he has been a shining light for Rob Edwards’ side. What is interesting to note is the fact that Adebayo is managed by CAA STELLAR, who also look after Jordan Pickford and Chermiti.
It could allow the club to loan out Chermiti to gain some valuable experience so he can develop for the future. Then, Calvert-Lewin and Beto will have competition but it will take the pressure of those two to provide the goals if Adebayo was to arrive. Plus, we know Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries and bringing in a tried-and-tested forward who is only improving would be good business.
Having signed a new deal last summer, it is likely Luton will struggle to keep a hold of their key players who have performed well in the Premier League. Other names include the likes Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Marvellous Nakamba and Thomas Kaminski.
With Everton allowing Dele Alli and Andre Gomes to leave, as well as loanees Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma, movement is to be expected this summer but the parameters of their overall finances is yet to be clarified when it comes to transfers. To put it simply, Everton will need players to get back to where they want to be - and Adebayo would be a smart move.
