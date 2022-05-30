Brennan Johnson helped Nottingham Forest to Premier League promotion and that may see him remain at the City Ground.

Everton's reported pursuit of Brennan Johnson could have been dealt a blow.

The Daily Mail claims that Johnson is a target for the Toffees as Frank Lampard plots his summer recruitment.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After ensuring Premier League relegation was avoided the Goodison Park boss is now planning for the future and to ensure Everton finish higher up the table next season.

According to reports, Johnson is admired by Lampard and high on his wish-list along with Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

But Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League could curtail any hopes of prising the forward to Merseyside.

Johnson enjoyed a scintillating 2021-22 season, recording 19 goals and nine assists in 53 appearances.

It culminated in Forest defeating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in Sunday's Championship play-off final to return to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

The Daily Mail suggested that if Forest were triumphant then Johnson would ‘open talks over a new contract’.

The Wales international has a year remaining on his current City Ground deal and may want a crack at the Premier League with his boyhood club.

Johnson, 21, is said to be valued at around £20 million by Steve Cooper's side.