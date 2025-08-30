Getty Images

Everton have been linked with Benfica midfielder Florentino, however, there is a midfield enforcer closer to home who might be a better fit.

Everton are heading into the closing days of the transfer window in a much better position than they were a couple of weeks ago after a late flurry of activity.

David Moyes isn’t done yet though and midfield appears to be the position that he is targeting next. West Ham duo Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek have been mentioned, however, the Toffees could do with someone more dynamic like Belgium international Nicolas Raskin who has fallen out with Russell Martin. The arrival of players like Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will add creativity in the final third, but only if the midfield can win the ball back and do a good job of protecting the back four.

Who should Everton target instead of Florentino?

Everton are also tipped to bid for 26-year old Benfica destroyer Florentino, but Moyes would be better looking closer to home and a player who has been deemed surplus to requirements by his manager despite bursting onto the scene as a teenager and being tipped for the top.

Man Utd are vulnerable in more ways than one with Ruben Amorim keen to get his own players in and his club being only too willing to oblige. What this means is players like Kobbie Mainoo are available and potentially at a price much lower than their true value as seen by Alejandro Garnacho’s proposed move to Chelsea.

Mainoo has gone from being a fans’ favourite at Old Trafford and one of the key components of England’s midfield to having to watch from the bench and missing out on international selection. The difference is, he hasn’t lost form or shown any signs of discipline problems, he just isn’t fancied by Amorim or seen as a good fit for his system. In Moyes’ double pivot 4-2-3-1 system, Mainoo would be perfect.

Why has Kobbie Mainoo requested to leave Man Utd?

The Athletic, via David Ornstein has provided an insight into Mainoo’s future with the player requesting to leave his boyhood club: “Kobbie Mainoo has informed Manchester United of his desire to leave on loan before the transfer window closes to play regular first-team football.Mainoo told United at a meeting on Thursday that while he has no intention of severing ties with his boyhood club, the 20-year-old midfielder believes his current situation does not provide the opportunity to develop his football career.

“The England international made clear his wish to depart Old Trafford on a temporary basis in order to gain consistent game time — especially before his potential involvement at the World Cup next summer. United expressed to Mainoo that they will not sanction a loan, value the academy graduate and expect him to stay and fight for his place.”