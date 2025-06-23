Everton transfer boss David Moyes | Getty Images

Everton have agreed a deal to land a player who has emerged as their main target

Everton are looking to strengthen their squad as they prepare to head into their new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock next season after being re-invigorated by David Moyes’ return last campaign.

Moyes agreed to return to Goodison Park following the sacking of Sean Dyche and the Scotsman helped fire the Toffees up the table and completely out of the relegation battle with months of the campaign to spare. It allowed the Toffees to enjoy their final months at Goodison Park as they waved goodbye to the famous old ground.

They will play in the Hill Dickinson Stadium from August, with Brighton and Hove Albion to be the first visitors when the Premier League campaign gets underway in the summer.

Moyes will hope to have most of his transfer targets in by that point as he looks to bolster the key areas of his squad to challenge for a spot in the top half of the Premier League table.

Everton strike verbal agreement for Fulham right-back Kenny Tete

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton have reached an verbal agreement to sign Fulham right-back Kenny Tete. A three-year deal has been reached with the player, who is available on a free transfer from next week.

He said on X: “Everton have reached verbal agreement to sign Kenny Tete as free agent, three year deal in place. Contract until June 2028 and formal steps to follow next week. Here we go, soon.”

Fulham have been in talks with Tete over a new deal. BBC Sport reported in late April that Tete and Fulham were hopeful of a new contract but warned a hijack as possible. He has also been linked with Tottenham.

What Fulham boss Marco Silva has said on Kenny Tete contract

Addressing Tete’s contract situation, Fulham boss Marco Silva said last month: "Between the football club, Kenny Tete and Tom Cairney there have been discussions and conversations with their representatives. Let's hope we can have good news soon.”

However, it now appears Everton have proven a more attractive option for Tete. The right-back has been capped 14 times by the Netherlands. He hails from Amsterdam and made his professional debut for Ajax back in 2013. He spent four years with the club before making the move to Ligue 1 club Lyon.

He was with the French outfit for three years before joining Fulham. He was part of the side that won the Championship title in 2022 as Fulham returned to the Premier League.