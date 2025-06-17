Everton's Argentinian midfielder #24 Charly Alcaraz celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 25, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton’s 2025-25 Premier League fixtures will be released on Wednesday

Everton have plenty of reasons to be optimistic as they head into the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Toffees were one of the stand-out sides in the second half of the most recent campaign as they ended 2024-25 sat 13th in the table and a more than comfortable 23 points above the bottom three.

The return of David Moyes was just the thing Everton needed as they waved farewell to Goodison Park. They will play next season on their new state-of-the-art stadium on Bramley Moore Dock. After a handful of test events, the ground is ready to host Premier League football.

It will be known as the Hill Dickinson Stadium following an agreement on sponsorship rights in May. Fans will be eager to see when the first competitive game in the new ground will be played once the fixtures are confirmed.

There will be some hopes that with the right signings, the Toffees will be able to push up the Premier League and contend for the European spots. Moyes has recent experience of challenging for and managing in Europe, having won the Europa Conference League with West Ham.

Everton open their campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Leeds United on Monday, August 18th in a tasty fixture to close out the final round of games. Their first home in their new stadium will be against Brighton a week later.

Everton 2025-26 Premier League full fixtures and key dates

The 2025-26 season is poised to get underway on Friday, August 15th with Liverpool hosting Bournemouth at Anfield.

There will be 33 weekends of Premier League football along with five midweek rounds with the season ended on Sunday, May 24, 2026. All games will kick off at the same time on the final day. The times and dates for the majority of fixtures are subject to change, based on what games will be selected for TV coverage by the relevant broadcast companies.

August 18th: Leeds United (A)

August 23rd: Brighton (H)

August 30th: Wolves (A)

September 13th: Aston Villa (H)

September 20th: Liverpool (A)

September 27th: West Ham (H)

October 4th: Crystal Palace (H)

October 18th: Man City (A)

October 25th: Tottenham (H)

November 1st: Sunderland (A)

November 8th: Fulham (H)

November 22nd: Man Utd (A)

November 29th: Newcastle (H)

December 3rd: Bournemouth (A)

December 6th: Nottingham Forest (H)

December 13th: Chelsea (A)

December 20th: Arsenal (H)

December 27th: Burnley (A)

December 30th: Nottingham Forest (A)

January 3rd: Brentford (H)

January 7th: Wolves (H)

January 17th: Aston Villa (A)

January 24th: Leeds United (H)

January 31st: Brighton (A)

February 7th: Fulham (A)

February 11th: Bournemouth (H)

February 21st: Man Utd (H)

February 28th: Newcastle (A)

March 4th: Burnley (H)

March 14th: Arsenal (A)

March 21st: Chelsea (H)

April 11th: Brentford (A)

April 18th: Liverpool (H)

April 25th: West Ham (A)

May 2nd: Man City (H)

May 9th: Crystal Palace (H)

May 17th: Sunderland (H)

May 24th: Tottenham (A)

How does the Premier League decide the order of fixtures?

The fixture order process is somewhat complicated, as the Premier League needs to take several things into account when creating the order, such as congestion, home and away composition, and leaving room for FA Cup, International and European matches.

This is what the Premier League says on their website: “We start when we know the composition of each division, so after the last Football League playoff. We place each club in a pairing grid, which defines the dates they will be at home.

“For every date in the season, the fixture computer knows which clubs are at home and who are away and then it will mix them up randomly to determine the matches. In any five matches there should be a split of three home fixtures, two away or the other way around. A team will never have more than two home or away matches in a row, and, wherever possible, you will be home and away around FA Cup ties. A club will never start or finish the season with two home or two away matches because it would be unfair for a team to finish with two aways.

“Around the Christmas period, if you are at home on Boxing Day you will be away on New Year's Day or an equivalent date. We also try to maintain a Saturday home-away sequence throughout the season wherever possible. Most clubs will have a partner club with whom they cannot clash, such as Manchester United and Manchester City, or Liverpool and Everton. In London, it gets a bit more complex and less obvious.”