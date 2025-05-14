Everton's Scottish manager David Moyes looks on during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 19, 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

Everton are anticipating a busy summer in David Moyes’ first transfer window since returning to the club

Everton boss David Moyes expects the Toffees to be busy in the transfer market as he prepares to lead the club into a new era.

The Scotsman returned to Goodison Park midway through the season to replace the sacked Sean Dyche and swiftly turned the club’s form around. Everton will play in their new stadium on Bramley Moore Dock from next season as they prepare to wave goodbye to Goodison Park against Southampton on Sunday.

The famous stadium will remain in the club’s hands, however, after it was decided the venue would become the home of Everton Women from next season.

Asked by talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist if Everton would be busy in the market, Moyes said: "I think we will be. The new owners have come in and we're trying to find our way with them. They're American and we are just trying to catch up with things."

He added: “There is a lot of things we are trying to put in place. I've got a good idea of what the club needs and what the people want. And moving to a new stadium and what it's going to mean for them as well. I suspect us to be well supported in the transfer market. I don't think it will be outrageous but I think we'll be able to do a bit of business."

Everton eye move for West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal

The Toffees have been linked with a move for West Ham’s Tomas Soucek, who was one of the manager’s most trusted players during his most recent spell in charge at the London Stadium.

Now Everton could be looking at a potential double swoop of players who have played for the Hammers this season. According to talkSPORT, Vladimir Coufal will be released by West Ham when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, he is eager to remain in England because his son has joined West Ham’s academy. Everton are one club said to be tracking his situation. The move may not be straight-forward as the 32-year-old is also being followed by newly-promoted Leeds United. The Elland Road outfit will be keen to bolster with some Premier League experience to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Coufal joined West Ham from Slavia Prague in 2020 for £5.4m and has made 177 appearances in claret and blue.

David Moyes big admirer of Coufal

Speaking just over 12 months ago while still in charge at West Ham, Moyes delivered huge praise for Coufal for his qualities as a player and as a person.

He said: “First of all, I have to say we are talking about a fantastic boy and a great lad in Vladimír Coufal, when you consider what we paid to bring him in with the way he plays and his loyalty.

“The way he conducts himself as a West Ham player, it’s superb, it really is, and he’s contributed in other factors like his assists for goals. He continually works hard, he pushes himself to try and improve himself and if he can get us another four or five [assists] before the end of the season it would be fabulous.

“He’s been a really good full-back and modern-day full-backs are being asked to do different jobs. Some are playing in midfield, some are building play, some are putting crosses in and Vladi is putting crosses in for us and that’s the type he is.”