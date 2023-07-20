Everton ‘turn attention’ to 13-goal Ajax forward

The Toffees are looking to strengthen in attack.

Everton have reportedly turned their attentions to signing Ajax forward Brian Brobbey after completing the signing of Ashley Young.

The Toffees made their first signing last week, as they confirmed the free transfer of the 38-year-old from Aston Villa. Now, their focus has shifted to the other end of the pitch.

With the club also close to securing a loan move for versatile forward Arnaut Danjuma, it seems they are taking action in response to their lacklustre attacking performance last season. But they are also targeting another striker in the form of Brobbey.

The 21-year-old is a talented, young forward who managed 13 goals in the Eredivise last season as he made 17 starts across 32 appearances. Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor claimed there have made their interest known but ‘no official bid’ has been submitted yet.

Having starred as a youth player for Ajax with 80 goals in 99 games across the U17, U19 and U21 sides, he was tipped for big things when he first broke into the first-team squad. However, after three goals in 12 games, he signed for RB Leipzig but faced a disaster season there as he failed to score in 14 appearances.

He was then loaned back to Ajax the following season, where he managed seven goals and one assist in 11 games, prompting the club to re-sign the player on a five-year-contract.

Last season was a decent return goal-wise, as mentioned, but Ajax endured a hugely difficult season as they finished third in the league and failed to win any of the domestic cups, or make much headway in the European competitions.

Plus, this summer has already seen key player Jurrien Timber leave and the latest reports suggest Calvin Bassey, Dusan Tadic and Mohamed Kudas could also depart. In that case, Everton becomes a much more attractive proposition, given he would compete in a superior league and would be a regular starter.