‘It’s one of those things’ - Ashley Young’s honest Everton admission

Ashley Young has revealed exactly what his role will be next season after signing for Everton on a free transfer to become their first signing of the summer.

The Toffees escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth for the second season in a row and their current squad is in dire need of replenishment if they are to move forward as a club and return to the level that their fans expect them to be.

So far this summer, the club has allowed multiple players to leave which, as it stands, look like justifiable losses all things considered. Now the focus is on recruits but financial issues have certainly held them back in recent times which is one of the reasons as to why Young was signed on a free.

When Young makes his debut for Everton, it will see him enter the top five oldest players to feature in the Premier League for the club. Despite his age, he played 29 times and was a back-up across both full-back positions and in midfield if needed. Statistics have reiterated his strong showing last season; winning 75.5 per cent of his tackles ranked him among the highest three per cent for his position across Europe’s top five leagues. The defender also featured in the top 11 per cent for shots blocked and the highest 14 per cent for clearances.

And he understands what his role will be at the club, knowing that his versatility will be vital for Sean Dyche next season.

“It’s one of those things being versatile,” Young explained to evertonfc.com. “A lot of managers will change formations and rely on players to play different positions.

“As time has gone on, I’ve played as a wing-back, whether that be right or left. I can play as a right-back or left-back, too. Wherever a manager needs me, I know I can go and do a job at a high level.”

Young added: “You have to work on things, they don’t come straight away when you play different positions. But as long as you work on it in training, you can get yourself better and better. I think it’s about understanding and having a good football brain, to know what position to play and where to be. I think I have got that so I can use it alongside.”

Other areas to improve on are certainly in the attacking third for Dyche, the likes of Leeds United duo Wilfriend Gnonto and Jack Harrison are key targets, whilst Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho has also been linked.