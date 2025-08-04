David Moyes is concerned ‘time is running out’ for Everton to sign new players.

Everton are looking to sign a new wide player this summer to bolster their attack, with interest shown in bringing Jack Grealish in on loan.

However, the 29-year-old could now stay at Manchester City in a turn of events, meaning the Toffees must consider other options before it gets too late in the window.

One of their main targets is Tyler Dibling, who is hot property right now at Southampton. Following their relegation from the Premier League, the Saints’ key players have been linked with exits and Dibling has attracted significant attention this window.

Fabrizio Romano update on Tyler Dibling to Everton

Everton have already had an official bid rejected by Southampton. Last week, the Championship side knocked back an offer worth £27 million, with previous reports claiming the Saints are looking for a much higher fee before they consider letting Dibling leave.

Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest round of transfer updates via the GiveMeSport newslettert, including the latest insight into the Dibling saga.

Answering a question about whether Everton are confident they can sign the 19-year-old, the transfer expert replied: “Everton are trying and pushing, they’re ready to try again. Work in progress.”

However, David Moyes himself has already admitted the club are now ‘desperate’ to get some more transfers over the line as they have acknowledged ‘time is running out’ before the window slams shut.

Everton could be priced out of Tyler Dibling move

One concern for Everton is that Dibling may be too far out of their budget. With a bid already rejected, Football Insider reported last week that Southampton are ‘willing’ to accept bids in the region of £45-50 million for the 19-year-old. This is a huge drop from their apparent January valuation of an obscene £100 million but it could still be too big a stretch for the Blues.

“A lot of German clubs were looking at him - RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and others were showing a bit of interest in Dibling as well,” Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said.

“I’m sure the player himself wants to play at the highest level possible to continue his progress, so if good offers do come in for Dibling, Southampton reluctantly might have to listen to them.

“The problem for Everton is, although they’re in the hunt for Dibling, other clubs might have more money to go out and spend on him, and that could see Everton miss out on him. Whoever does get Tyler Dibling is getting a real top player with huge potential.”

Everton have been quieter than others on the transfer market so far, with four new recruits spread out across the window. The Toffees have spent just over the £50 million mark on new signings combined this summer, if they were to pay to top end of Dibling’s asking price, they would double their spending for the whole window so far on just one player.

