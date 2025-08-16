United are huge admirers of Dibling after an impressive season in the Premier League. He is not short of interest and there is extra appeal because he could play as either a wing-back or attacking midfielder. | Getty Images

Everton could still be priced out of a move for Tyler Dibling, even after an interesting update.

Everton remain active on transfer market in their search for a new right-winger. Following the signing of Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City, the Toffees have taken a huge step towards finalising their attacking recruitment.

Adding new options to the front line has been a priority for David Moyes this summer, after his side produced one of the lowest goal returns in the Premier League last season. The Blues are eager to kick off this new chapter at the club in style, and signings like Grealish will help them do just that.

Everton have also brought in the likes of Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but a new option out wide on the right remains another burning pursuit.

Tyler Dibling has been a lead target for a while now but Southampton’s firm stance on not letting him go easy could see them miss out this summer. Fortunately, there are other names on Everton’s radar who they can explore if they do decide to walk away completely from Dibling.

What is the latest on Tyler Dibling to Everton?

As things stand, Everton are no closer to signing Dibling after seeing three official bids rejected by Southampton. Last week, it was reported that the Toffees had seen a £40 million offer knocked back by the Saints, who had previously turned away £27 million and £35 million attempts.

A new update on the Dibling saga from Florian Plettenberg claims that Southampton have since made a ‘counter-offer’ to Everton, which will trigger the deal if accepted. The south coast club value Dibling at €55-65 million (£47-56m) but their counter is ‘likely to be slightly slower’ than that.

Regardless, Everton will still more than likely be quoted beyond the last £40 million they put on the table. Reports already claimed they were unsure on spending such a large amount on one player, so it seems beyond their means to offer even more money.

Everton can use Dibling cash to sign Tom Fellows

Everton could use this opportunity to focus on another target and allow the Dibling pursuit to fade for the time being. A name that has been linked multiple times with the Blues this summer is Tom Fellows of West Brom.

Reports of him costing just £10 million were doing the rounds earlier in the window, while the club have been urged to up the asking price to £15 million, at the very least. Any solid reports of an asking price since then have been few and far between but if Everton were willing to pay £40 million for 19-year-old Dibling, surely they can offer a similar fee for Fellows.

The West Brom star tallied four goals and 14 assists last season and is highly regarded as one of the jewels in their crown. Even if Everton offered £10 million less than their most recent bid for Dibling, it’s still more than what recent reports have valued Fellows at, which would see Albion pocket significantly more than what they were expecting, without Everton forking out money they don’t really want to spend.

